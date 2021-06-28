Menu

freedoms
June 28 2021 7:04pm
01:39

Figuring out fully vaccinated freedoms

The number of double-vaccinated Manitobans is climbing every day, but many are wondering why some of their freedoms are still restricted. Joe Scarpelli reports.

