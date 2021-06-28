SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Manitoba’s chief public health officer to give COVID-19 update Monday

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 12:02 pm
Dr. Brent Roussin gives an update Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin will give an update Monday after COVID-19 cases continued to slowly decline over the weekend.

The province’s chief public health officer will hold a press conference at 12:30 a.m. Global News will livestream the press conference here.

A girl under the age of 10 was one of the victims of COVID-19 over the weekend, with her death being announced Sunday. She is one of the few Manitobans under the age of 10 who has died from the virus.

Read more: Child dies after contracting COVID-19; Manitoba adds 97 new virus cases

On Sunday, there were 97 new cases. Saturday saw 106 cases and three more deaths.

