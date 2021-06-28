Manitoba’s chief public health officer to give COVID-19 update Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Brent Roussin will give an update Monday after COVID-19 cases continued to slowly decline over the weekend.

The province’s chief public health officer will hold a press conference at 12:30 a.m. Global News will livestream the press conference here.

A girl under the age of 10 was one of the victims of COVID-19 over the weekend, with her death being announced Sunday. She is one of the few Manitobans under the age of 10 who has died from the virus.

On Sunday, there were 97 new cases. Saturday saw 106 cases and three more deaths.

Advertisement