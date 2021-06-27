Menu

Health

Child dies after contracting COVID-19; Manitoba adds 97 new virus cases

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted June 27, 2021 2:18 pm
Coronavirus COVID-19 computer generated image. View image in full screen
Coronavirus COVID-19 computer generated image. File / Graphic

Manitoba only reported one death related to COVID-19 Sunday: a girl under age 10.

The province says she is from the Winnipeg health region.

The death toll is now at 1,139.

As well, Manitoba added 97 new virus cases, and provided the following breakdown:

  • 50 are in the Winnipeg health region
  • 16 are in the Northern health region
  • 14 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region
  • 12 are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region
  • Five are in the Prairie Mountain Health region

There are now 1,480 active cases in the province, out of 55,975 lab-confirmed cases.

Test positivity rates are largely stagnant, sitting at 6.5 per cent across the province, and 6.9 per cent in Winnipeg.

181 individuals are in hospital across Manitoba, including 52 in intensive care.

A further 12 people are receiving critical care in other provinces – unchanged from Saturday.

All are in Ontario, save for one person who is in Alberta.

The total number of people brought back to Manitoba after receiving treatment elsewhere remains at 35.

On Saturday, health officials say 1,631 laboratory tests for the virus were completed, bringing the total since February 2020 to 826,662.

