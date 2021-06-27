Child dies after contracting COVID-19; Manitoba adds 97 new virus cases

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba only reported one death related to COVID-19 Sunday: a girl under age 10.

The province says she is from the Winnipeg health region.

The death toll is now at 1,139.

As well, Manitoba added 97 new virus cases, and provided the following breakdown:

50 are in the Winnipeg health region

16 are in the Northern health region

14 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region

12 are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

Five are in the Prairie Mountain Health region

There are now 1,480 active cases in the province, out of 55,975 lab-confirmed cases.

Test positivity rates are largely stagnant, sitting at 6.5 per cent across the province, and 6.9 per cent in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

181 individuals are in hospital across Manitoba, including 52 in intensive care.

A further 12 people are receiving critical care in other provinces – unchanged from Saturday.

All are in Ontario, save for one person who is in Alberta.

The total number of people brought back to Manitoba after receiving treatment elsewhere remains at 35.

On Saturday, health officials say 1,631 laboratory tests for the virus were completed, bringing the total since February 2020 to 826,662.