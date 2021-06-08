Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Coronavirus
June 8 2021 11:16pm
03:06

Manitoba vaccination card

Manitobans who have received both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine are about see more freedoms thanks to an immunization card. Marek Tkach reports.

Advertisement

Video Home