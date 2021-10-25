Menu

October 25 2021 6:31pm
01:57

COVID-19: Manitobans can now sign for federal Pan-Canadian proof of vaccination

Fully-vaccinated Manitobans now have a pair of immunization documents at their disposal. Brittany Greenslade explains where you should be using each one – and when that’s going to be streamlined.

