COVID-19: Manitoba to give update on Pan-Canadian proof of vaccination

Manitoba health officials are expected to give an update on the province’s plan to join the federal government’s standard proof of COVID-19 vaccination system Monday.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced all provinces and territories have confirmed they will be moving forward with a standardized national proof of vaccination.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, will be joined by Health Minister Audrey Gordon and Central Services Minister Reg Helwer at a 2 p.m. press conference to discuss the new proof of vaccination. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Roussin is also expected to give an update on Manitoba’s efforts against COVID-19 at the media availability.

4:15 Tourism industry on new Manitoba vaccine credential and Canadian standards Tourism industry on new Manitoba vaccine credential and Canadian standards

The federal vaccine passport will show your name, date of birth, and COVID-19 vaccine history — including which doses you got, and when you got them, Trudeau said last week.

The vaccine passport will have a common look and feel across the country, according to officials, including a “Canada” wordmark in the top corner.

Canadians will be able to use the proof of vaccination system both within Canada and for international travel, the officials said.

Officials said the proof of vaccination system also complies with the SMART Health Card standard, which uses technology that will allow officials to verify and authenticate the information without giving access to any other health or identity information.

— with files from Rachel Gilmore

