New Manitoba ‘vaccination credential’ to comply with Canadian standard

The province of Manitoba is adding a new “vaccination credential” to conform to the new Canadian standard starting Monday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the new Canada-wide federal standard for proof of vaccination on Thursday, to be used when Canadians travel abroad or within the country.

“In addition to our Immunization Card, Manitoba will be offering a vaccination credential that meets the requirements of the pan-Canadian standard for Manitobans planning international or domestic travel by air or rail,” Premier Kelvin Goertzen said.

“Manitoba was the first province to implement a proof of vaccination credential — the Manitoba Immunization Card, which uses a safe and secure QR code — and we are pleased that the federal government is adopting such a measure for fully vaccinated Canadians.”

Manitoba’s credential will be a QR code that will include the person’s name, birth date, dates of vaccination, COVID-19 vaccination status, and history.

The current Manitoba card can be used in the province, said a spokesperson for the premier.

BREAKING: Here's a first look at a federal, standardized vaccine passport, which is already published on the government's website. The website says that in every province or territory, page one will look like the Yukon sample shown below. pic.twitter.com/4kRJ5zMBqY — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) October 21, 2021

While the Canadian government’s webpage about the passport system reminds Canadians to “avoid non-essential travel,” should you choose to travel, this certificate should be uploaded into the ArriveCAN app for your return to Canada.

However, this proof does not guarantee entry to another country. Before travel, Canadians are advised to check the rules of their destination country and the countries they pass through.

Canadians should bring a paper and digital copy when they travel.

— with files from Rachel Gilmore