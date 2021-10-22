Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Manitoba ‘vaccination credential’ to comply with Canadian standard

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 9:15 am
SKOPJE, Aug. 16, 2021 A restaurant worker scans the QR code to check up the document confirming that the visitor has been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Skopje, North Macedonia, Aug. 16, 2021. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua via ZUMA Press). View image in full screen
SKOPJE, Aug. 16, 2021 A restaurant worker scans the QR code to check up the document confirming that the visitor has been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Skopje, North Macedonia, Aug. 16, 2021. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua via ZUMA Press).

The province of Manitoba is adding a new “vaccination credential” to conform to the new Canadian standard starting Monday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the new Canada-wide federal standard for proof of vaccination on Thursday, to be used when Canadians travel abroad or within the country.

Click to play video: 'Reality check on feds’ plan for standardized vaccine passports' Reality check on feds’ plan for standardized vaccine passports
Reality check on feds’ plan for standardized vaccine passports

“In addition to our Immunization Card, Manitoba will be offering a vaccination credential that meets the requirements of the pan-Canadian standard for Manitobans planning international or domestic travel by air or rail,” Premier Kelvin Goertzen said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Manitoba was the first province to implement a proof of vaccination credential — the Manitoba Immunization Card, which uses a safe and secure QR code — and we are pleased that the federal government is adopting such a measure for fully vaccinated Canadians.”

Read more: Trudeau unveils Canada’s international proof-of-vaccination for COVID-19

Manitoba’s credential will be a QR code that will include the person’s name, birth date, dates of vaccination, COVID-19 vaccination status, and history.

The current Manitoba card can be used in the province, said a spokesperson for the premier.

Story continues below advertisement

While the Canadian government’s webpage about the passport system reminds Canadians to “avoid non-essential travel,” should you choose to travel, this certificate should be uploaded into the ArriveCAN app for your return to Canada.

However, this proof does not guarantee entry to another country. Before travel, Canadians are advised to check the rules of their destination country and the countries they pass through.

Canadians should bring a paper and digital copy when they travel.

— with files from Rachel Gilmore

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
QR Code tagCanada-wide proof of vaccination tagConform with Canadian standard tagManitoba vaccination proof tagNew Manitoba vaccination credential tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers