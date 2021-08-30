COVID-19 August 30 2021 7:11pm 02:38 Coming around on the vaccine While some Manitobans have been quick to decide whether or not they would get the vaccine, others have been waiting to make their decision. Abigail Turner reports on one man who’s finally decided to roll up his sleeve. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8153923/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8153923/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?