Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
AstraZeneca
May 31 2021 6:04pm
01:45

Manitoba approves vaccine dose mixing for AstraZeneca recipients

If you received AstraZeneca as your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you can now get Pfizer or Moderna for your second in Manitoba. Marney Blunt reports.

Advertisement

Video Home