AstraZeneca March 31 2021 8:31pm 01:54 Some provinces give pharmacists a variety of COVID-19 vaccines. Why isn’t Manitoba? Manitoba pharmacists are ready and willing to give out more COVID-19 vaccines, but they can’t until the province hands them over. Joe Scarpelli explains. Some provinces give pharmacists a variety of COVID-19 vaccines. Why isn’t Manitoba? <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7732655/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7732655/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?