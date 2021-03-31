Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
AstraZeneca
March 31 2021 8:31pm
01:54

Some provinces give pharmacists a variety of COVID-19 vaccines. Why isn’t Manitoba?

Manitoba pharmacists are ready and willing to give out more COVID-19 vaccines, but they can’t until the province hands them over. Joe Scarpelli explains.

Advertisement

Video Home