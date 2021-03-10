AstraZeneca March 10 2021 8:53pm 02:05 AstraZeneca rollout update The province has now released its priority list of at-risk Manitobans who will be eligible to get the first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Brittany Greenslade reports. AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine arrives in Manitoba, roll out starts for pharmacies, clinics, pop-up sites <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7689810/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7689810/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?