First doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine have arrived in Manitoba

This story will be updated when the press conference begins and throughout the conference as it runs.

The first shipments of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are on their way to doctor’s offices and pharmacies across Manitoba.

The province says it received 18,000 doses of the newly-approved vaccine Tuesday and plans are in place to start shipping the vaccine Thursday.

Dr. Joss Reimer, head of Manitoba’s vaccine implementation task force, is expected to give an update on those plans at a 12:30 p.m. press conference. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

At a technical briefing held for reporters earlier in the day Wednesday, health officials said just over 11,000 of the doses will go to clinics and pharmacies in Winnipeg, while every other health region will receive a portion of the remaining doses based on population.

Under the province’s plans the AstraZeneca vaccine will be used to vaccinate Manitobans aged 18 to 64, with the first doses going to those between 50 and 64 and those with certain underlying health conditions.

The province has yet to publicly say what underlying health conditions will fit into the eligibility requirements for the new vaccine, but has said doctor’s will have some discretion over deciding which of their patients get the first shots.

Participating doctors’ offices and pharmacies have been briefed, the province said. An online map showing which locations have doses available is expected to go live later in the day Wednesday so those eligible can call them directly to make an appointment.

The province also plans to start opening pop-up vaccination clinics in rural and remote communities starting next week.

The effort will see the temporary sites open for either one-day or half a day and are so far planned for Beausejour, Gimli, Pine Falls, Ashern, Morris, Portage la Prairie, Dauphin and Flin Flon.

Health officials say current age eligibility requirements will still need to be met to receive a shot at the pop-up sites, and appointments will need to be made through the province’s existing call centre starting Thursday.

A full list of where the the pop-up locations will be open and when is available on the province’s website.

Appointments can be made by calling 1-844-626-8222 between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Only those who fit into the age eligibility requirements — currently Manitobans aged 80 and over and First Nations people aged 60 and over — should call, the province stresses.

Meanwhile the province said it will launch its fifth vaccination supersite in Morden March 22.

The site, located at Access Event Centre, will be open to those meeting age eligibility requirements and appointments can be booked starting Wednesday.

