COVID-19: Manitobans who received AstraZeneca shot can get Pfizer, Moderna for 2nd dose

Health officials in Manitoba now say those who received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for their first dose can get either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for their second shot.

In a release Monday the province said anyone who received a first shot of any vaccine on or before April 8 is now eligible to book for their second shot.

Dr. Joss Reimer, who is leading the province’s vaccine rollout, says the decision was made following the results of a study from Spain and seeing decisions made in Quebec and other countries.

Those who got the AstraZeneca vaccine can get any mRNA vaccine, provided they meet provincial eligibility criteria, including that they got their first shot a minimum of 28 days previously.

Health officials have said those making appointments need to know which vaccine they first received, and the date the dose was given. Personal vaccine information can be found on Shared Health’s website or by calling the local public health office.

Appointments can be made by by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) or visiting the province’s website.

Health officials say those who received their first dose on or before April 13 will be eligible to book a second shot at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

All Indigenous people and those with specific health conditions are also eligible to get a second dose.

–With files from The Canadian Press

