Coronavirus
May 3 2021 6:11pm
01:39

All Indigenous Manitoba adults now eligible for vaccine

The vaccine’s reach getting broader in Manitoba again. As of Monday, all indigenous adults in the province can now get the shot. Marney Blunt reports.

