Nova Scotia announces June 30 reopening to rest of Canada with restrictions

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang announced on Tuesday that on June 30, the province would reopen its borders to travellers from across Canada, but restrictions would be in place. These include filling out an online safe check-in and providing proof of COVID-19 vaccine. They also laid out details of the province’s reopening to the “Atlantic Bubble,” with modified restrictions on New Brunswick due to that province opening to the wider country earlier.