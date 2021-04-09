Menu

Canada
April 9 2021 4:44pm
02:02

Nova Scotia expanded eligibility to all Nova Scotians aged 65 to 69

Next week 50,000 doses will be administered, and the province has now expanded eligibility to all Nova Scotians aged 65-69. Alicia Draus reports.

