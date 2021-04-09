Canada April 9 2021 4:44pm 02:02 Nova Scotia expanded eligibility to all Nova Scotians aged 65 to 69 Next week 50,000 doses will be administered, and the province has now expanded eligibility to all Nova Scotians aged 65-69. Alicia Draus reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7749406/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7749406/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?