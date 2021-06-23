N.S.-N.B. border protest: Iain Rankin urges protesters to think about ‘all Nova Scotians’

Cars and trucks spent much of Wednesday lined up along the Trans-Canada Highway unable to move after a group of people set up a blockade at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border to protest modified self-isolation requirements. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin called on those protesters to think about “all Nova Scotians” and said that in his opinion, they need “a lot more second doses out.” Rankin was also questioned on how much communication existed between his government and the New Brunswick government about the province’s decision on border measures before it was announced.