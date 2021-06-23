Protesters continue to shut down N.S.-N.B. border over modified self-isolation rules

Send this page to someone via email

People upset about Nova Scotia’s decision to keep modified self-isolation rules in place for New Brunswick have blocked off the border between the two provinces.

Wednesday morning, the Nova Scotia RCMP tweeted that Highway 104 at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border remains closed due to a protest over COVID-19 restrictions and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

On the other side of the border, the New Brunswick RCMP said traffic Highway 2 between Sackville and the Nova Scotia border is backed up because of the protest on the Nova Scotia side.

Tensions are heating up. Just watched the first 18-wheeler of the day pass through. Protesters tried to stop it, saying it was carrying vaccines, when the truck driver said it was carrying blood pic.twitter.com/lzUtYcNuTO — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) June 23, 2021

The Atlantic Bubble was supposed to kick off on Wednesday, but Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin announced Tuesday afternoon that people coming from New Brunswick will have isolation requirements based on their vaccination status and testing.

People coming in from P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador don’t have to self-isolate.

Rankin said it was because of New Brunswick’s decision to open their province to the rest of Canada for those who have had one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, without the need to self-isolate.

Anger erupted shortly thereafter, especially in the northern Nova Scotian communities that sit on the border. Tuesday afternoon and evening, demonstrators blocked off part of Highway 104 near Exit 7 in protest of the new rules.

While that blockade was shut down that evening, demonstrators have now established themselves at the border itself, in the Amherst area. RCMP vehicles from both provinces are on scene.

I have been waiting in line for over an hour to get into NS for a medical appointment in Amherst. There is a blockade at the border and multiple RCMP checkpoints. Most vehicles are being turned back to NB including healthcare workers and patients of the Amherst Hospital. pic.twitter.com/Pr03gCsvLF — Megan Mitton (@meganmitton) June 23, 2021

Nova Scotia Health announced Wednesday that Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre (CRHCC) in Amherst will be providing the public with essential services only due to the protest, which is preventing some health care workers who reside in New Brunswick to report to work at CRHCC.

N.S. Health said patients with appointments for ambulatory services (blood collection, diagnostic imaging and clinics) are advised to call the hospital (902-667-3361) to confirm if the appointment will go ahead.

In spite of the blockade at the Nova Scotia/New Brunswick border, the Amherst Community Vaccine Clinic is open today and fully staffed. If you have a vaccine appointment booked today at that location, the team looks forward to seeing you! pic.twitter.com/kuKAccIqOt — Nova Scotia Health (@HealthNS) June 23, 2021

The health authority also said the Amherst Community Vaccine Clinic remains open Wednesday and is fully staffed.

‘It’s the premier’s responsibility’: PC MLA

Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin, the Progressive Conservative MLA from Cumberland North who helped drum up support for Tuesday evening’s protest, said she wants to arrange a meeting with Premier Rankin to discuss the measures.

She said many people in her community are very integrated with New Brunswick, and some people in the border community haven’t seen their friends and family for months, despite living minutes away.

Smith-McCrossin tried to go to Rankin’s office Wednesday morning, but was denied access.

Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin is waiting at the office doors to get a meeting with Premiere Rankin. She was denied access into the building. She says she is prepared to wait all day or come back tomorrow. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/2dl0402zes — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) June 23, 2021

“I want the premier to listen to the concerns of the people that are protesting right now … He changed his decision on the restrictions to enter Nova Scotia at the eleventh hour yesterday, angering and disappointing so many people,” said Smith-McCrossin in an interview outside his office.

“I’m here on their behalf and I’m hoping he’ll meet with me today because we have a big problem in that part of Nova Scotia.”

Asked if she felt any responsibility for the impact the protest is having on health-care workers being able to enter the province, Smith-McCrossin deflected to Rankin.

“It’s the premier’s responsibility,” she said. “He’s impacting people’s lives unnecessarily, and people’s voices want to be heard, and they are being heard.”

According to Rankin’s itinerary, the premier is spending the day in the Lunenburg and Chester areas.

He is scheduled to hold a media availability at 1 p.m. to discuss funding for the province’s film industry.