Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19, 14 recoveries

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the day the modified Atlantic Bubble began.

The province also reported 14 new recoveries.

There are now 60 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Three people are in hospital with COVID-19, including one in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,490 tests on Tuesday.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the co-operation and hard work of Nova Scotians,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release. “I understand the restrictions are hard, but given the risks with the Delta variant, they are needed to protect Nova Scotians as we continue to work get people fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine.”

As of Tuesday, 808,713 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, including 112,328 second doses.

Modified bubble

The modified Atlantic Bubble comes into effect today.

While people entering Nova Scotia from P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador no longer have to self-isolate upon entering the province, Rankin announced on Tuesday that those from New Brunswick will have to do a modified self-isolation based on their testing and vaccination status.

That decision prompted some people to set up a blockade along the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border in protest.

Cumberland Regional Emergency Management is advising people in Nova Scotia to avoid travel to New Brunswick or P.E.I. due to the situation at the border.

“A protest has resulted in the closure of all roads crossing the into or exiting New Brunswick including Highway 104, the Mount Whatley Road and the Tidnish border crossing,” the organization said in a Facebook post.

“People are urged not to make any plans to travel to New Brunswick from Nova Scotia until the situation is resolved. People wanting to travel from Nova Scotia to Prince Edward Island are advised to take the ferry.”

