Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
June 23 2021 6:11am
05:29

Dr. Lisa Barrett talks Atlantic Bubble and COVID-19

We check in with Dr. Lisa Barrett to talk more about the science behind Nova Scotia’s cautious approach when it comes to reopening the Atlantic Bubble.

Advertisement

Video Home