N.S. premier hints at modified self-isolation for N.B. travellers ahead of today’s briefing

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia premier Iain Rankin and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news conference Tuesday afternoon, the day before the province is expected to open its borders to the rest of Atlantic Canada.

The event begins at 3 p.m. and will be live streamed here.

Rankin is expected to discuss a potential modified self-isolation requirement for people entering Nova Scotia from New Brunswick after telling NEWS 95.7 this morning that he and Strang were considering it.

The neighboring province recently opened up to Atlantic Canada, as well as to all Canadians with at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, without the need to self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, Rankin said he was taken off-guard by that decision as the three other Atlantic Canadian provinces had only agreed to open to each other, and only on June 23.

Strang has previously said he’ll be watching New Brunswick’s epidemiology closely, and pointed out that due to COVID-19’s incubation, it will take at least two weeks to see the impact of their reopening.

2:02 Nova Scotia premier questions New Brunswick’s border measures ahead of Atlantic bubble Nova Scotia premier questions New Brunswick’s border measures ahead of Atlantic bubble

Both provinces are coming off a day where they announced no new COVID-19 cases. It was the first time that happened in months for either province.

— With files from Rebecca Lau