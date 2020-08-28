Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Coronavirus
August 28 2020 1:25pm
01:30

Montrealer fined for playing music during pandemic

A semi-professional musician in Montreal was fined $449 for playing his conga drug during the pandemic. Marcelo Matus is planning to contest the ticket that was issued for a noise violation.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home