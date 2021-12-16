Menu

Coronavirus
December 16 2021 6:40pm
02:14

Quebec announces new capacity limits amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases

Premier François Legault delivered the tough news to Quebecers on Thursday – there will be more public health restrictions starting next Monday amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads. Among the restrictions, he announced capacity reductions in public spaces including at places of worship and restaurants, banned karaoke, a maximum 10-person capacity for home gatherings, forbidding school sports tournaments and more.

