Quebec announces new capacity limits amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
Premier François Legault delivered the tough news to Quebecers on Thursday – there will be more public health restrictions starting next Monday amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads. Among the restrictions, he announced capacity reductions in public spaces including at places of worship and restaurants, banned karaoke, a maximum 10-person capacity for home gatherings, forbidding school sports tournaments and more.