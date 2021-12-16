Quebec to ban high-risk activities, reduce store capacities as COVID-19 cases surge

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is announcing new measures on Thursday in a bid to control the spread of the virus as COVID-19 cases surge and the Omircon variant makes inroads.

On Thursday, Quebec reported 2,736 new infections bringing the number of active cases to 17,400.

“I don’t have good news,” said Quebec Premier Francois Legault at a press conference Thursday evening, to address the rising numbers.

Legault said preliminary numbers to be published tomorrow show 3,700 new infections. The highest number of daily cases to date was 2,880 in January 2021.

To bring down the number of cases, Legault said Quebecers have to reduce contacts.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting on Monday, all stores will operate at 50 per cent capacity. The new measure will also apply to bars, restaurants, amphitheaters and theatres.

Legault also said places of worship would have to decrease capacity to 50 per cent as well and not exceed 250 people. The vaccine passport will also be required going forward in churches and other places of worship.

High-risk activities such as office Christmas parties, karaoke and dancing will be banned as of Monday.

Indoor private gatherings will be limited to 10 people, down from the 20 previously announced.

“Even 10 people, we have to be extremely cautious and do it only if absolutely necessary,” he said.

2:15 Experts recommend ramping up booster shots to fight Omicron variant Experts recommend ramping up booster shots to fight Omicron variant

Schools will not be closed but high school students will only resume in-person classes on Jan. 10, any school days on the schedule in the week before will be held remotely.

Story continues below advertisement

The measure applies to CEGEPs and universities as well, but not Grade schools.

Outdoor sports will be allowed to continue but tournaments and competitions are being cancelled.

Earlier in the day, Legault called the situation “critical.”

Legault made the announcement as INESSS, a Quebec government health-care research institute, released dire projections relating to the number of hospitalizations in the province after taking into account new research about the Omicron variant.

The institute said it expects hospitalizations to more than double from the current 305 patients to as much as 700 within two to three weeks. Patients requiring critical care could reach 160 within the same time frame, according to INESSS modelling.

“According to the scenario applied to our context, the strong growth in the number of cases should translate into a marked increase in the number of daily hospitalizations in the coming weeks,” it said in a news release.

The institute added it was less confident than usual in its projections because its data on the Omicron variant is based on a single study out of South Africa, where vaccination rates are much lower than in Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from the Canadian Press