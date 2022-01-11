COVID-19: Constitutional expert weighs in on Quebec health tax
Stephane Beaulac, constitutional law professor at the University of Montreal, said Tuesday that while the new health tax announced for unvaccinated Quebec adults could be challenged under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms or the Quebec Charter, it could be difficult to succeed. He said this is because though it would likely be challenged over the idea of discrimination, vaccination status does not fall under discrimination in either challenge so it would be difficult to fight in court using this argument.