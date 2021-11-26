Parents upset after Montreal school shuts down due to COVID-19 outbreak

Parents of students at an NDG elementary school say they are frustrated that their children have been forced in to online learning at home, due to a COVID outbreak at the school. The parents say it is impossible to meet the demands of juggling their children’s school work and their own jobs. But as Global’s Olivia O’Malley explains, the parents are optimistic that COVID vaccination for children aged five to 11 will help reduce the number of outbreaks in school.