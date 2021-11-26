Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Children
November 26 2021 5:48pm
02:02

Parents upset after Montreal school shuts down due to COVID-19 outbreak

Parents of students at an NDG elementary school say they are frustrated that their children have been forced in to online learning at home, due to a COVID outbreak at the school. The parents say it is impossible to meet the demands of juggling their children’s school work and their own jobs. But as Global’s Olivia O’Malley explains, the parents are optimistic that COVID vaccination for children aged five to 11 will help reduce the number of outbreaks in school.

Advertisement

Video Home