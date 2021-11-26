Collège international Marie de France closes elementary school after COVID-19 outbreak

Collège international Marie de France has closed its doors for the week.

Elementary school students were sent home Tuesday after a COVID-19 outbreak, as cases continue to rise across the province.

“The entire elementary school closed until Tuesday because they had too many cases in too many classes, so they closed the entire school,” said parent Lara Berguglia

Her daughter Elisa Germain has been doing online school in her bedroom since then. The Grade 3 student says she’d rather be in class.

“We can see our friends. We can play outside with somebody and we’re in class, not at home,” she said when asked what she prefers about attending school in person.

Collège international Marie de France declined Global News’ interview request.

According to parents, it’s the first time the elementary school has had to close during the entire pandemic. Still, Tania Raggo, whose daughters are in kindergarten and Grade 3, told Global that it’s hard on the girls.

“It’s a challenge,” she said, “but at the same time, I know it’s temporary. I know it’s for the sake of containing something that could become bigger. So we’re trying to be as zen about it as possible, for sure.”

A letter from public health recommends that students get tested for COVID-19. All three girls have been tested and all have come back negative. Berguglia thinks testing should be mandatory.

“Just get everyone tested so that everyone, you know, everyone is aware and safer,” she said.

Now that children five to 11 are eligible to get vaccinated, the moms say their daughters are ready.

“They’re both really excited, really looking forward to it. We’re looking forward to it. It’s what we can do to help,” said Raggo.

Raggo and her husband, who is a nurse, are taking their five- and eight-year-old girls to get vaccinated on Monday, whereas Germain is booked for later in the week.

“I hope that if kids are vaccinated, there will be less school closures, class closures because that’s what we don’t like. That’s what they don’t like,” said Berguglia.

She hopes it’s the first and last time her daughter is required to learn online and that vaccinating children will help flip the page on the pandemic.