First Black woman nominated to be speaker of Montreal’s city council

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante nominated the first Black woman to be the speaker of Montreal’s city council during Thursday morning’s Executive Committee meeting, the first of Plante’s second mandate.

Martine Musau Muele is a city councillor in the Villeray-St-Michel-Parc Extension borough. She is the ninth person to hold the position.

The role of the speaker is to ensure all council rules, regulations and protocols are respected and adhered to by councillors.

“All my experiences have prepared me for this position,” said Musau Muele. “I have an understanding of the different issues that are gonna be raised in the Chamber.”

The lawyer is a founder of the boutique firm “Muele,” specializing in public policies and administrative law.

The University of Ottawa graduate was a member of the Canadian Forces and has held managerial positions in two municipalities in and out of Montreal.

“I think it’s important to note that, because of the role you have, to be very understanding of how the administration works and also making sure that you stay neutral,” she told Global News.

She said her number one priority is to work in collaboration with all 65 city council members, regardless of their political party.

“We have a responsibility to open the house to Montrealers. This is la maison du citoyen. So I’m gonna make sure that reflects in everything that we do also.”

Musau Muele is only nominated for the time being. Elected officials have to vote on her appointment at the first city council meeting of the new mandate on Monday.

Ensemble Montréal opposition leader Aref Salem congratulated her nomination, stoking confidence that she will be officially named speaker on Monday.

“She has an expertise, she has what it takes for the position,” said Salem. “We’re not going to oppose just to oppose.”

However, he said prior to Plante’s announcement on Thursday, “we would like at least to be consulted on this nomination.”

“It wasn’t the case but still I’m gonna continue to do the job. I’m gonna continue to work together with the administration,” said Salem.

He hopes in the future decisions similar to this one, that the opposition will be consulted.

