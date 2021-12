Quebec Health Minister Christian DubĂ© announced Monday that starting at 5 p.m., schools, bars, casinos, gyms and other similar venues will be closed as the Omicron COVID-19 variant continues to surge in the province, which saw 4,571 new cases — a record daily high on Dec. 20. Restaurants will also be restricted to operating between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily.