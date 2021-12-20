COVID-19 cases in Quebec skyrocket to 4,571 as Omicron variant takes hold

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 4,571 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths on Monday, as new measures aimed to limit the spread of the Omicron variant come into effect.

Monday’s total smashes the old one-day record for new cases in Quebec by 725. On Sunday, the province had set a new daily record of 3,846 cases.

Stores, gyms, bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and places of worship are now required to operate at 50 per cent capacity because of so many new cases.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced the new restrictions last week amid a surge in cases and modelling predictions that showed an already fragile health system could be overwhelmed in a matter of weeks.

Hospitalizations increased by 21 over the previous day with 49 new patients admitted and 28 discharged. Of the 397 pandemic-related hospitalizations, 82 are in intensive care for an increase of three.

In addition to the measures aimed at reducing contacts, Quebec is accelerating its rollout of third dose booster shots. As of Monday, Quebecers aged 65 and over can book an appointment for a third dose.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said the Clic Santé booking website had been experiencing problems earlier in the day on Monday as Quebecers scrambled for an appointment.

Those issues have since been resolved.

In a message on Twitter, Dubé thanked people for their patience and also their enthusiasm for getting their third dose.

“Since this morning, it’s 83,000 Quebecers who have booked an appointment,” he said.

To date, 84,1 per cent of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Since the start of the health crisis, the province has recorded 490 294 infections, 452,509 recoveries and 11,642 deaths, bringing the number of active cases to 26,143.

Dubé and Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda, will be providing an update on the health crisis Monday at 1 p.m.