UBC Okanagan online program offers psychological therapy sessions for free for residents of B.C.
A tremendously popular program that allows anyone in B.C. free access to a clinical Psychologist during the COVID-19 pandemic is under going some changes to help deal with the growing demand that it’s receiving.
Started right here at the University of British Columbia Okanagan the Psychology First Aid telephone line will now go online.
Starting Wednesday the program will provide evidence based care for those people suffering from mental health issues using a digital face to face counselling approach.