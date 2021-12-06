Mental Health Monday: Gift ideas to overcome stress and supply chain worries
With Christmas now less than three weeks away, many holiday shoppers in the Okanagan are experiencing the stress of securing gifts from a supply chain crippled by several factors, including the recent devastating flooding. This week on Mental Health Monday a UBC professor shares some creative ideas and explains how a shift in your shopping, can help alleviate some of stress and anxiety that comes along with trying to find the perfect gift.