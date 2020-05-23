Therapeutic farm in Kelowna starts membership program

Arion Therapeutic Farm has changed the way they do things to stay afloat during COVID-19.

Animal lovers can purchase memberships from the not for profit social enterprise and be matched with an animal friend and learn how to care for them as much as they want.

The animal sanctuary in Kelowna known for its therapeutic rides for people with disabilities but it’s now shifting its focus to involve the whole family and people of all abilities who want to come to experience a little bit of farm life and take care of an animal instead of riding it.