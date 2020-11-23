Menu

Anxiety
November 23 2020 8:28pm
02:04

Coronavirus: Central Okanagan crisis line calls continue to increase dramatically

The mental health crisis that many experts predicted at the beginning of the pandemic is continuing to manifest itself.
A September survey of 1 thousand British Columbians shows that over 50 percent of respondents rated their mental health as very poor to fair, with 37 percent admitting feeling anxious or depressed.
Those statistics are reflected in an increased call volume to the province’s mental health crisis lines.

