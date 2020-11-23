Coronavirus: Central Okanagan crisis line calls continue to increase dramatically

Send this page to someone via email

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to deepen, so does the stress and anxiety experienced by many British Columbians.

That all-too-common stress and anxiety has mental health crisis lines ringing off the hook.

“We are seeing a huge rise in the number of calls that we are receiving so we have had (a) 27 per cent difference in October 2020 from October 2019,” Katelin Mitchell told Global News.

Mitchell is the director of services at Kelowna Community Resources which runs the central Okanagan crisis line.

Last month alone, Mitchell says the Central Okanagan Crisis Line fielded over 800 call from people desperate for help.

“They’re in crisis. They’re definitely not just looking to be connected to a local resource, they’re really struggling at that moment in time,” Mitchell said.

Not only that but according to a study commissioned by the Pacific Blue Cross Health Foundation, the calls’ intensity and duration have both increased.

“On average around 10 per cent of our calls actually are suicide-related calls,” Mitchell admitted.

In Vernon, where the Canadian Mental Health Association runs the crisis line, the increased call volume has more than doubled that of Kelowna’s rise. “Our calls are 63-per cent higher than they were this time last year,” said Julia Payson, from the Vernon office of the Canadian Mental Health Association. But while some B.C. residents are increasingly reaching out to crisis lines, the recent survey revealed not everybody knows where to turn in the time of crisis. “The big surprise for us was that members of the public are not sure where to turn to get support for their mental health challenges,” said Heidi Worthington from Pacific Blue Cross. Story continues below advertisement

