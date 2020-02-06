“I didn’t tell anybody that I could not afford to go to prom”, a Kelowna organization works to ensure no student has to skip out on their graduation
It’s an important and special occasion for students–their high school graduation. But these days the big milestone comes with a big price tag, one that some families simply can’t afford leaving students not only feeling stressed but considering opting out. But now a Kelowna-based organization hopes to ensure no student has to ever skip out on the celebration. Klaudia van Emmerik reports.