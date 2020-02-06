Prom dresses, tuxedos wanted to ensure no Okanagan students miss graduation

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a special and important milestone for Grade 12 students: high school graduation.

But these days, the big celebration comes with big costs.

“They’re going to get their hair done, their nails, their makeup, very expensive dresses and shoes,” said Julie Loveridge-Marks, a teacher at Rutland Senior Secondary.

The expenses associated with graduation can cost hundreds of dollars — something that not all families can afford.

READ MORE: Suspended Texas teen told to cut dreadlocks before high school graduation

“It broke my heart last year, hearing some of the students voice that they were perhaps not going to attend prom,” Loveridge-Marks told Global News.

“They had worked so hard to be able to graduate, and to think that they couldn’t go celebrate with their friends because they didn’t have something to wear, it was heartbreaking.”

Story continues below advertisement

So Loveridge-Marks decided to do something about it.

Last year, she started an organization called Proud for Prom, which provides students in need with anything they need for the special occasion, from tuxedos and prom dresses to shoes and accessories.

“We didn’t want to leave any kids behind and we wanted to make sure all kinds got to participate in their prom,” she said.

1:37 Sherwood Park Elks helping local teens with free grad outfits Sherwood Park Elks helping local teens with free grad outfits

Last year, Proud for Prom helped 32 students from across the school district. This year, the organization is expecting to support at least twice as many students as word spreads.

Shayla Spring, 18, was one students who benefited last year from Proud for Prom.

“It was a very special moment, like I felt really special,” Spring said.

Spring was very close to missing out on graduation because it was simply too expensive.

“I didn’t tell anybody that I couldn’t afford to go to prom, because as a kid, it’s embarrassing,” she said.

“Dresses can be $100 to $400. You have to buy shoes, jewelry. You have to get your hair done, do your makeup, it’s a lot of money. It was just too much for our family.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:49 Princess Project aims to make graduation possible for everyone Princess Project aims to make graduation possible for everyone

But Spring did end up going to the celebration last May, thanks to the support she received from Proud for Prom.

“I felt like a wave of relief,” Spring said.

“When you are told by the people you are closest to that they are going to have so much fun, trying to make plans with you, but you can’t do it, it just makes you feel really left out and alone.”

The new or gently used items are donated by the public with a day set aside for students to select what they want and need for the special occasion.

With more students expected this year, Loveridge-Marks said she hopes the public steps up with donations at an upcoming drive-thru donation event slated for February 28.

2:17 Graduation rates among aboriginal students at one Okanagan high school climbing to record numbers thanks to unique program Graduation rates among aboriginal students at one Okanagan high school climbing to record numbers thanks to unique program

Donations can be dropped off on that day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four schools: George Elliot Secondary in Lake Country, Rutland Senior Secondary and Kelowna Senior Secondary in Kelowna and Mount Boucherie in West Kelowna.

“We will have students there, ready to collect all the dresses and things so people don’t even have to get out of their cars,” Loveridge-marks said.

Story continues below advertisement

If at all possible, clean or dry-cleaned clothing are appreciated.

Click here for more information.