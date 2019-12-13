City of Vernon accused by some of acting like the Grinch who stole Christmas after forcing toy store to get rid of large inflatable snowman.

The owners of a Vernon toy shop feeling a little deflated after being forced to take down an iconic Christmas inflatable. Frosty the Snowman has been a fixture in front of the downtown store for years but all that changed yesterday when city bylaw officers unexpectedly told the shop owners Frosty had to go. Now some are wondering if the city is acting a bit like the Grinch who stole Christmas. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.