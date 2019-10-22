Not much of a contest in the riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola as the conservative incumbent gets re-elected quite easily
It was an easy win for conservative incumbent Dan Albas in the riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. The seasoned politician got almost double the amount of votes than his closest contender. Albas is now heading back to Ottawa for his third term. Klaudia Van Emmerik caught up with him last night as he outlined what issues he plans to tackle now that he’s been re-elected.