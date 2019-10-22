Albas wins riding for third term, says Trudeau has ‘stern rebuke’ from Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola voters

Much to no one’s surprise, Dan Albas is heading back to Ottawa.

The Conservative MP won a third term in office, capturing 47.9 per cent of the vote in the riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.

With 30,364 votes, he easily outdistanced Liberal candidate Mary Ann Murphy, who placed second at 25 per cent and 15,843 votes.

In third was Joan Phillip of the NDP at 17.0 per cent (10,772), with Robert Mellalieu of the Green Party in fourth at 7.7 per cent (4,910).

“This has been a really long campaign. It always feels longer than it is,” Albas said Monday night. “But I want to take a moment to step back and thank all of the other candidates who ran for office in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.

“It is so easy to complain about our system, or our democracy, but it really takes guts to stand up in front of your neighbours, in front of your family and friends, and people you don’t know and tell them you have a vision for this country.”

Albas then said “from the view of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, all I can say is Mr. Trudeau has received a stern rebuke for his policies. Now there’s going to be a lot of work to discuss how we’re going to be moving forward, but all I can say is I will continue to champion your voices in Ottawa.

“I will make sure I’m as accessible as possible, come back to be as accountable as possible, and, in this new, 43rd Parliament, to get as much as results for the people of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, so you can feel proud of the representation you have.”

In 2011, Albas won in a landslide with 53.6 per cent of the vote. The NDP were second at 24.1 per cent, with the Liberals in third at 10.9 per cent.

In 2015, his numbers dipped to 39.6, with the Liberals second at 37.2 per cent and the NDP third at 19.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Green Party increased its support from 3.9 per cent in 2015 to 7.7 per cent in 2019.

“I want to get a piece of the pie chart, the popular vote,” Green Party riding candidate Robert Mellalieu told Global News on Monday night.

If the Green Party can reach that threshold, Mellalieu said he could approach the MP and say “there’s a lot of people in your riding that want something done, and this piece of the pie is going to get bigger unless you listen to what I have to say.

“That’s where, in the next four years, I’ll have a bigger influence with (Albas) and we’ll get more push.”

Mellalieu added he wished Green support “was growing faster and get to be half the pie; that would be perfect. But at this point, I’m going to be happy with the piece of the pie growing and growing, and the Green Party getting a better reputation all the time.”