Politics

Doug Ford congratulates Trudeau on election win, says he’s ready to work together

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2019 10:49 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Montreal on Thursday, December 6, 2018.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Montreal on Thursday, December 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

TORONTO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’s ready to work with the newly re-elected Liberal government in Ottawa.

Ford issued a statement Tuesday morning congratulating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his victory and applauding all federal leaders for a “hard fought campaign.”

He says he looks forward to working with Ottawa to address “shared priorities,” including infrastructure, internal trade and mental health.

READ MORE: Trudeau won the most seats, but not a majority. What now?

He also praised Trudeau’s commitment to helping fund the provincial government’s planned “Ontario Line” subway project that would ease congestion in Toronto’s transit system.

Ford’s statement stands out for its conciliatory tone, particularly in light of how much the Ontario premier was a target of Liberal criticism throughout the campaign.

Trudeau had repeatedly invoked Ford’s name and policy decisions when warning of the potential consequences of a Conservative election win.

Federal Election 2019: Justin Trudeau FULL victory speech
Federal Election 2019: Justin Trudeau FULL victory speech
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Justin TrudeauFederal ElectionDoug FordOntario politicsTorontocanada electionTTCcanada election 2019Prime Minister Justin TrudeauOntario governmentLiberal Governmentpc governmentOntario LineToronto transit system
