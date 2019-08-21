Global News at 11 Okanagan August 21 2019 8:41pm 01:57 Unity MMA’s fighters train for first MMA fight in Vernon in 10 years Fights are training hard for the first fight in Vernon since the city by law banning mixed martial art fights was lifted earlier this summer. Fighters of Unity MMA train hard for first Vernon fight event in a decade <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5797081/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5797081/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?