The Interior health Authority issues a warning that the chance of contracting the West Nile virus is higher at this time of year
Chances are you’ve already been bitten by one this summer–a mosquito. While the aftermath of a mosquito bite usually involves itchiness, in some cases, it can be a lot more serious. Some of the nuisance insects can carry the West Nile virus and as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, the Interior health Authority is warning us that the risk of being infected is higher at this time of year.