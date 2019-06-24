C.R.I.S. Adaptive Adventures takes participants to new heights in West Kelowna

The annual Boucherie Grind helps raise funds for The Community Recreational Initiatives Society or (C.R.I.S.), is a non-profit organization based out of Kelowna that uses adaptive equipment to assist people with physical and cognitive disabilities to go on outdoor, year-round adventures. With the help of the West Kelowna Paid On-Call Firefighters Association, participants complete 3.4 kilometre, 6.5 kilometre and 9.2 kilometre hikes up the mountain.