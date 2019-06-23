C.R.I.S. Adaptive Adventures takes participants to new heights in West Kelowna

Even the pouring rain couldn’t stop the Boucherie Grind in West Kelowna on Sunday.

For the last three years, Logan Miller has been able to hike to the top of Mount Boucherie with the help of eight volunteers including his dad, Rick.

“Naturally, Logan is actually really competitive so it’s about revving up the team and trying to get up there as quickly as we can and we beat our time from last year by seven or eight minutes so that’s amazing,” said Rick.

READ MORE: First of its kind golf wheelchair for the Okanagan

The annual event helps raise funds for The Community Recreational Initiatives Society (C.R.I.S.), is a non-profit organization based out of Kelowna that uses adaptive equipment to assist people with physical and cognitive disabilities to go on outdoor, year-round adventures.

Participants complete 3.4 kilometre, 6.5 kilometre and 9.2 kilometre hikes up the mountain, with the help of the West Kelowna Paid On-Call Firefighters Association,.

“They (volunteers) use the trail riders and take those with disabilities and they get them out into the great outdoors and we love to support that and we help out on the trail riders as well,” said Kynan O’Rourke, West Kelowna Paid On-Call Firefighters Association president.

READ MORE: ‘Kindness doesn’t cost anything’: Kelowna man with cerebral palsy helps organizations improve customer service

The charity, made up of more than 150 volunteers helps to organize dozens of outings held each month.

“It’s really just a great charity,” said Kelly O’Rourke, CRIS event coordinator.

“It’s just about giving people with disabilities and different abilities the chance to get out into the great outdoors.”

To volunteer or sign up for an adventure visit their website by clicking www.adaptiveadventures.ca