Pro-choice demonstrators grow outside of Kelowna General Hospital as they voice their views next to anti-abortion activists
They started making an appearance in very small numbers a few short weeks ago, but today pro-choice demonstrators were out in full force outside of Kelowna General Hospital. As we first reported last week, the group is gathering in the same location where anti-abortion activists have been demonstrating for nearly two decades. Despite having to move from their usual spot, the pro-life activists say it won’t stop them from spreading their message.