Kelowna high school students turn shipping container into a plastic recycling plant that reprocesses the material into useful products
A group of Kelowna high school students is doing their part to reprocess plastic, in what’s described as the only youth-driven plastic recycling operation of its kind in Canada. The students received a grant through a district-wide sustainable development challenge. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, they used that money along with other donations to buy equipment that recycles plastic into useful products.