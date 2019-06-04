Global News at 11 Okanagan June 4 2019 2:48pm 02:04 Kelowna food truck settles into new home at brew house CrAsian Food Truck partners with Kettle River Brewing to open a new restaurant called Provisions Kitchen and Catering in north Kelowna late June 2019. Popular Kelowna food truck gets a new home <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5351433/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5351433/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?