Popular Kelowna food truck gets a new home

What happens when a popular Kelowna food truck and a microbrewery meet and fall in love?

If you’re a foodie, the soon-to-be opening Provisions Kitchen and Catering restaurant will be a match made in heaven.

The partnership began when Kettle River Brewing, a small craft beer brewery in Kelowna, opened its doors a few short years ago and needed a fun food menu to complement its selections on tap.

Without a formal kitchen, the brew house looked towards the food truck industry. That’s when they met the Koga sisters, Meiko and Courtney, who run CrAsian Food Truck.

“We’ve been working with them right since day one,” said general manager and partner Chris Dedinsky. “They were part of our opening and we became fast friends ever since.”

Fast forward three years and the partners, along with chef Brock Bowes, formerly of RauDz, are preparing for the grand opening of Provisions Kitchen and Catering.

“We’re trying to create a menu based on the Kettle River brand,” said Meiko Koga of CrAsian Foods Corp. “We want to do really good hearty beer food that suits their space.”

In addition to a meatloaf sandwich, the menu will boast a variety of camp-style cuisine.

“We’re doing pork belly and beans,” Koga said. “We have a classic sausage and mustard.”

The microbrewery will be changing its dining room to have more tabletops for diners.

“We’ll be adding some booth seating and different arrangements to accommodate the food service and maybe a few more folks in here as well,” Dedinsky said.

The team at Kettle River is excited to pair its craft beer selections with new menu items.

“We love their food and I can’t wait to try working together on a more regular basis, rather than just in the summer season when they’re parked outside,” said Dedinsky.

For Courtney and Meiko Koga, the opening of the restaurant is a dream come true.

“It’s really surreal,” Koga said. “This is what we’ve always admired in other cities. So to be able to do this and bring it into our own town, born and raised in Kelowna, is phenomenal.”

Provisions Kitchen and Catering will be opening in late June 2019.