Calgary patios: 10 restaurants where you can eat outside

When Calgary finally experiences warm weather it’s wise to take advance of it, perhaps by dining on an outdoor patio or terrace.

Al fresco dining isn’t hard to find in Calgary, but some spots are more sought after than others.

Online restaurant reservation site OpenTable Canada has several suggestions when it comes to eateries with outdoor dining options — including many where you can actually reserve a patio spot.

10 Calgary patios featured on OpenTable.com

Cibo 17th Ave

The patio features flowers and high walls.

Pigeonhole

Pigeonhole’s south-facing patio is open for breakfast, dinner and late night eats.

Deane house

Deane House’s patio is weather-proofed and located in their garden.

The Living Room

Located on 17 Avenue S.W., The Living Room’s patio sits in front of the restaurant.

NOtaBLE

Located in Bowness, NOtaBLE offers locally sourced Canadian dishes.

Selkirk Grille

The Selkirk Grille, located at Heritage Park Historical Village, offers views of the past.

Embarcadero Wine and Oyster Bar

The patio at Embarcadero is shaded by trees and featured icy-covered walls.

River Café

River Café’s patio is surrounded by lush trees along the lagoon in Prince’s Island Park.

Seasons of Bowness Park

The patio at Seasons of Bowness Park offers blankets and heaters if the weather gets chilly.

Charbar

Charbar has a riverside patio.